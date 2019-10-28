Miami Sports Pod - The Heat get off to a surprising start

The Local 10 Sports team discuss the Jimmy Butler-less Heat's surprising start to the NBA season.

1:30 Early season is about energy and effort in the NBA

4:30 The "playing hard" thing appears to be back

7:13 Without Jimmy Butler around, Justise Winslow has stepped into the role of "the dude"

12:00 Kendrick Nunn sort of came out of nowhere

17:00 Chris Silva also came out of nowhere

21:00 What are the Heat going to do when Dion Waiters comes back

26:00 It's been an unexpected start

