Spoelstra turns the focus to Heat defense, turnovers

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are hoping to build off their early season success.

Miami has started the season 9-3.

The Heat currently have the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

However, Miami is not satisfied with their start.

The Heat returned to practice at the American Airlines Arena on Monday to get ready for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said Miami focused on two key areas: defense and turnovers.

The Heat have impressed teams around the league with their improved ball-movement.

However, Miami has struggled to take care of the ball at times.

The Heat's latest win was a 15-point victory against New Orleans.

In that game, Miami turned the ball over 21 times.

