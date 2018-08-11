Return your Dolphins tickets, Broward police union tells members

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem, before the team's NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County police union is calling for its members to return their Miami Dolphins tickets after some players protested during the national anthem at a preseason game this week.

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association said it entered into an agreement with the Dolphins to offer its members discounted tickets to a game in the coming season. Now, the union said its members should demand a refund.

For several years, many NFL players have kneeled during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner to protest cases of police abuse. President Donald Trump and others have criticized the players, saying their protests are unpatriotic and disrespect the military. Earlier this year, the NFL had announced players would be penalized for kneeing during the anthem but later reversed course.

On Thursday before the Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled while other players raised their fists in the air.

Team owner Stephen Ross has said he would like his players to stand for the anthem.

"We entered into this partnership with the understanding that the Dolphins organization would require their players to stand for the national anthem," the union said in a statement. "If you have already purchased a ticket to this game, we encourage you to call the Dolphins ticket office to request a refund because this organization does not honor first responders and the danger they put themselves in every day."

The union also called on its sister organizations in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to also ask for ticket refunds from the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins did not immediately return a request for comment.

