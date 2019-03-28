Dolphins deal Quinn to Dallas, per reports

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem, before the team's NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DAVIE, Fla. -

The Miami Dolphins continued their roster makeover and continued adding 2020 draft picks in the process.

The Fins have agreed to trade defensive end Robert Quinn to the Cowboys according to multiple reports. In return, ESPN reports that the Fins will receive a 6th round pick in 2020.

Miami acquired Quinn in a trade with the Rams before the 2018 season. Quinn totaled 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his only season in Miami.

The Dolphins been adding draft picks in 2020 as reports swirl that the team is looking hard at selecting a quarterback in that draft. They received a 4th round pick in exchange for Ryan Tannehill earlier this month.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.