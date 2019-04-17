Dolphins do not like tanking talk

DAVIE, Fla. - The word "tanking" has been used quite a bit leading into the 2019 Miami Dolphins season. The idea is that the team is better served losing games in 2019 so they can get a high draft pick in 2020 to draft a quarterback.

Just don't say the word around the players.

"It's not in my vocabulary," running back Kenyan Drake said. "We're all here professionally as athletes, football players and coaches to win. (If you don't want to) go out there and give our best effort, I feel like you should play for another organization, play another sport. Football is a team sport."

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed.

"It's a term that only losers use," he said. "I don't think anyone in this program would buy into it. We're professional athletes. We're paid to win games. I think tanking shouldn't even be in the vocabulary of any professional athlete."

Those words follow similar ones from head coach Brian Flores, who spoke openly about how much he hates the word "tanking."

Flores said that the game of football had done a ton to level the playing field for his life. He believes the game deserves more respect.

