Dolphins great Nick Buoniconti remembered for work off field to find cure for paralysis

MIAMI - Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, one of the greatest players in Miami Dolphins history, is being remembered not only for the work he did on the field, but off the field as well.

Buoniconti, who died Tuesday at age 78, co-founded The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis shortly after his son Marc was paralyzed from an injury while playing college football.

The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis has raised more than $500 million for support of the Miami Project.

"Nick donated his life to his son and our cause, and Nick stimulated a renaissance in neuroscience research," Dr. Barth Green said.

Buoniconti's name, face and Dolphins memorabilia appear all over the lobby of the Miami Project.

"I was on Nick's team. The greatest teammate ever," Green said.

With Green's help, Buoniconti co-founded the Miami Project in 1985 after his son sustained a spinal cord injury during a college football game that left him paralyzed.

"He asked me if I would accept the responsibility of caring for his son, and I said, 'Of course,'" Green said.

What started as a treatment agreement became a passion project and Buoniconti's life’s work after his own football career.

"There was nothing more important to Nick than the Miami Project and improving the lives of people in wheelchairs and curing paralysis," Green said.

Buoniconti's death is also personal for Green.

"My reaction was similar to when I lost my own father and I'm sure Marc will continue to talk to him and look up and seek his advice," Green said.

