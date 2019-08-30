Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting quarterback

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick attempts a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins have named Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting quarterback for week one of the NFL season.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made the announcement following the team's preseason finale in New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick had been competing against Josh Rosen for the starting job.

Rosen started off well behind Fitzpatrick early in training camp but made a late push. However, Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 14th NFL season, has consistently impressed coaches with his leadership.

Fitzpatrick has had an up-and-down career since being drafted by the Rams out of Harvard in 2005. The Fins traded for Rosen during the 2019 NFL draft and he could still, ultimately, make a push to win the team's job long-term.

The Dolphins kick off the season Sept. 8 against Baltimore at Hard Rock Stadium.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.