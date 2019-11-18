Flores feels lack of execution led to Miami's loss to Bills

DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was disappointed in his team's performance on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins two-game winning streak was snapped in a 37-20 loss.

Flores said Monday, "We just a lot of the things we talk about penalties, missed assignments, tackling, we really just didn't execute."

Miami was sparked by a Jakeem Grant 101-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.

However, the Bills pulled away in the second half.

Flores said not only was he disappointed in the game, but he felt there were "a lot of opportunities that we didn't take advantage of."

As Miami gets ready to hit the road against Cleveland next Sunday, Flores said "We've gotta do a better job."

