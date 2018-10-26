Houston Texans crush Miami Dolphins

Brock Osweiler #8 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass as Jesse Davis #77 blocks Duke Ejiofor #53 of the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Dolphins’ 3-0 start is now a distant memory.

Miami lost for the fourth time in five games on Thursday night, this one a 42-23 loss to the hands of the surging Houston Texans.

It was the Dolphins fourth loss in a row on Thursday night games. They’ve been outscored 140-37 in those four losses.

Brock Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards. But he also threw a costly interception.

DeVante Parker returned to the lineup and caught 6 passes for 134 yards after a week in which his agent publicly criticized Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

The Dolphins will take on the Jets on Nov. 4.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.