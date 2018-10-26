Houston Texans crush Miami Dolphins

HOUSTON - The Dolphins’ 3-0 start is now a distant memory.
Miami lost for the fourth time in five games on Thursday night, this one a 42-23 loss to the hands of the surging Houston Texans.
It was the Dolphins fourth loss in a row on Thursday night games. They’ve been outscored 140-37 in those four losses.
Brock Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards. But he also threw a costly interception.
DeVante Parker returned to the lineup and caught 6 passes for 134 yards after a week in which his agent publicly criticized Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.
The Dolphins will take on the Jets on Nov. 4.
