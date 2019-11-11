Miami Sports Pod - Dolphins & Dion make for a very strange weekend

What a strange weekend it was on the South Florida sports scene as the Dolphins and Dion Waiters make headlines for different reasons. Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss on the Miami Sports Pod.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

1:00 Last week wasn't a bump in the road for the tank

4:00 Will these Dolphins wins lead to mediocrity

6:00 How many teams ahead of the Dolphins are looking for a quarterback?

11:00 The one nightmare situation for the Dolphins is they have to settle for a quarterback

14:00 The Dolphins quick decision to bench Josh Rosen gives Clay confidence the Dolphins won't settle

17:00 The Dion Waiters story won't go away

18:30 This thing will go on and on

21:00 The Dion Waiters contract situation is very complicated

27:00 Will believes the Heat DO care about Dion Waiters the person

30:00 There would have been a role for Dion on this roster

31:30 The Canes have found a quarterback

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.