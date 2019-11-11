Miami Sports Pod - Dolphins & Dion make for a very strange weekend

What a strange weekend it was on the South Florida sports scene as the Dolphins and Dion Waiters make headlines for different reasons. Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss on the Miami Sports Pod.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
1:00 Last week wasn't a bump in the road for the tank
4:00 Will these Dolphins wins lead to mediocrity
6:00 How many teams ahead of the Dolphins are looking for a quarterback?
11:00 The one nightmare situation for the Dolphins is they have to settle for a quarterback
14:00 The Dolphins quick decision to bench Josh Rosen gives Clay confidence the Dolphins won't settle
17:00 The Dion Waiters story won't go away
18:30 This thing will go on and on
21:00 The Dion Waiters contract situation is very complicated
27:00 Will believes the Heat DO care about Dion Waiters the person
30:00 There would have been a role for Dion on this roster
31:30 The Canes have found a quarterback
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.