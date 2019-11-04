Miami Sports Pod - Miami is the 'winning' capital of the world

Miami and South Florida are home to... winners??? Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro celebrate a winning weekend on the Miami Sports Pod.
:30 Time to celebrate
1:50 The tank is delayed
3:00 A lot came together
3:30 Manso is happy for Brian Flores
6:30 They Still control their own destiny
10:00 The Jets are such a mess
13:00 The Dolphins improvement has built belief
15:00 The Heat impressing with their hot start
18:00 Their unselfish nature comes from Jimmy Butler
24:00 There seems to be a different consistency to the Heat
27:00 Nice win for the Canes
31:00 Greg Rousseau is a so impressive
