Miami Sports Pod - Miami is the 'winning' capital of the world

Miami and South Florida are home to... winners??? Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro celebrate a winning weekend on the Miami Sports Pod.

:30 Time to celebrate

1:50 The tank is delayed

3:00 A lot came together

3:30 Manso is happy for Brian Flores

6:30 They Still control their own destiny

10:00 The Jets are such a mess

13:00 The Dolphins improvement has built belief

15:00 The Heat impressing with their hot start

18:00 Their unselfish nature comes from Jimmy Butler

24:00 There seems to be a different consistency to the Heat

27:00 Nice win for the Canes

31:00 Greg Rousseau is a so impressive

