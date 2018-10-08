Miami Sports Pod - We sack Ryan Tannehill, everyone else did; the Canes beat FSU

This week on the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Will Manso & Clay Ferraro talk about the utter disaster that was the Dolphins loss in Cincy, but at least the 'Canes beat FSU, so there's some joy in the Magic City.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

1:35 If the Dolphins had just punted Sunday, they would’ve had a decent chance to win the game

3:45 This is Ryan Tannehill, if you keep things simple he can be fine--- nothing more, nothing less

5:20 How can you defend throwing the ball off a tight ends helmet that turns into a pick 6

7:48 The Dolphins have no quarterback situation, Ryan Tannehill is the guy

9:05 Our jobs are more fun when the Dolphins win

9:45 You have to try very to blow a game as badly as Ryan Tannehill did on Sunday

13:45 The Dolphins have major pass protection issues

15:11 The Dolphins went all-in on Tannehill not just this year, but also for the future

18:28 Adam Gase has an unshakable belief in Tannehill

22:00 The best this Dolphins team can do this year --- is still purgatory

24:25 Let’s talk about the Canes Wild Comeback over FSU

26:00 Let’s see the Canes do it on the road

28;00 N’Kosi Perry got an ultimate lesson and he did it in a rivalry game

33:13 Let’s see what happens on the road at Blacksburg and Boston College

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.