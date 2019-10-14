Dolphins

Miami Sports Podcast - Dolphins win by losing against Washington

The Local 10 Sports team analyzes the Dolphins big win against the Redskins over the weekend.  Win, you ask?  Yep.

:42  Fitzmagic almost ruined the tank 

1:37  Josh Rosen isn't the long-term answer 

4:45  The Dolphins went for Tua 

6:37  The decision to go for 2 was good, the play was not 

9:00 The Dolphins never know what to do with Kenyan Drake 

14:00 Friday night the Canes got it done with defense 

16:00 Jarren or N'Kosi for the Canes?

