Miami Sports Podcast - Dolphins win by losing against Washington

The Local 10 Sports team analyzes the Dolphins big win against the Redskins over the weekend. Win, you ask? Yep.

:42 Fitzmagic almost ruined the tank

1:37 Josh Rosen isn't the long-term answer

4:45 The Dolphins went for Tua

6:37 The decision to go for 2 was good, the play was not

9:00 The Dolphins never know what to do with Kenyan Drake

14:00 Friday night the Canes got it done with defense

16:00 Jarren or N'Kosi for the Canes?

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.