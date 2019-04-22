DeSantis announces effort to 'safeguard' South Florida's environment during Super Bowl

Gov. Ron DeSantis poses with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (far left), his wife, Casey DeSantis, and members of the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee during the announcement of the Ocean to Everglades initiative.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis wants next year's Super Bowl in South Florida to be a touchdown for football fans and the environment.

DeSantis attended a news conference Monday morning at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center to announce the Ocean to Everglades initiative.

The governor was joined by the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez for the announcement.

Through a partnership with NFL Green, the Ocean Conservancy and the Everglades Foundation, the Ocean to Everglades initiative is committed to reducing the environmental impact of Super Bowl LIV.

These efforts include food recovery and distribution, recycling and solid waste management, recovery and donation of event and building materials, urban forestry projects and the use of "green" energy to power events.

"I'm proud to join this effort to safeguard Florida's environment," DeSantis said.

Football's biggest game will be held Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to conclude the 2019 NFL season.

Super Bowl LIV will be the 11th Super Bowl held in South Florida (more than any other location, at least until New Orleans hosts Super Bowl LVIII in 2024) and the sixth to be played at the stadium.

The next two Super Bowls will be played in Florida. Tampa will host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021.

