Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 3 - Oct. 26, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. - On this episode of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork sits down for an extended chat with Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson.

Dave also takes a look at the progress being made by the Panthers as the team continues learning new head coach Joel Quenneville's defensive system, and he also gets into the signing of veteran forward Brian Boyle, and what it means for Florida's roster.

:25 Cats season off to a decent start, much better than recent years

1:20 Team overall consistency improving

2:00 Zone exits must be cleaned up

3:25 Denis Malgin earning a permanent spot?

5:10 MacKenzie Weegar's ascension continues

7:45 Aleksander Barkov is fine

9:45 Brian Boyle signing

11:30 Mike Matheson interview

