Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 4 - Nov. 4, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. - On Episode 4 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork discusses the strong start to Florida's season and highlights a couple of big-bodied forwards who are making a difference for head coach Joel Quenneville.

Dave also has a great discussion with legendary Panthers defenseman Ed Jovanovski, discussing his career from start to finish and how he found his way back to the franchise that drafted him.



:40 Quenneville changing the culture

1:50 Brian Boyle fitting right in

4:00 Mark Pysyk adjusting to playing wing

5:05 Third line of Vatrano-Malgin-Pysyk

5:30 Denis Malgin showing up

6:45 Depth allows Borgstrom, Tippett not to be rushed

7:35 Ed Jovanovski interview

