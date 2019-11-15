Panthers

Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 6 - Nov. 15, 2019

Panthers alumni Olli Jokinen and Bill Lindsay join the CTC podcast

By David Dwork - Digital Editor

SUNRISE, Fla. - On Episode 6 of Chirping the Cats, host David Dwork sits down for a quick chat with Panthers alum and broadcaster Bill Lindsay about the team's hiring of Roberto Luongo and its historic comeback win in Boston.

That's followed by the second part of Dave's chat with Panthers scoring legend Olli Jokinen, where Olli gets into his experiences as an unrestricted free agent, how his wife negotiated his last contract and bringing elite youth hockey to South Florida. 

Listen To The Chirping The Cats Podcast

0:10 Chat with Bill Lindsay

0:40 Panthers hire Roberto Luongo

2:35 Historic comeback in Boston 

3:50 Playing with confidence 

5:15 Billy's best comeback memories  

6:25 Continuation of chat with Olli Jokinen

6:30 First UFA experience, back to Calgary

8:25 Heart-to-heart with Brent Sutter, changing his game

10:00 Signing with Winnipeg, big lockout mistake

12:35 Attempt at return to Panthers, signing with Nashville

13:15 Edmonton or Nashville? Wife's negotiation skills 

17:30 Playing with Predators, mixed messages 

18:45 Trade to last place Toronto 

20:10 Trade deadline deal to Blues, career-ending injury

22:40 Starting the South Florida Hockey Academy 

24:20 Enjoying being a coach

26:30 Learning from former pros 

