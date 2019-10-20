Panthers add depth, sign veteran center Brian Boyle to one-year deal

Brian Boyle of the New Jersey Devils skates against the New York Islanders on November 23, 2018.

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers added some forward depth Sunday, signing veteran Brian Boyle to a one-year, one-way deal.

The contract is worth $940,000, per TSN's Bob McKenzie.

Last season, Boyle split 73 games between New Jersey and Nashville, finishing with 24 points, including 18 goals.

Boyle, a 12-year veteran of the NHL, brings tons of experience to Florida's young roster.

"With over 700 games played in the NHL and over 100 more in the playoffs, Brian brings a wealth of experience to our club," said Panthers general manager Dale Tallon. "He adds versatility and character to our lineup."

Boyle is a recent cancer survivor, winning the 2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy after successfully returning to the league following a diagnosis of chronic myeloid leukemia.

The former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings will turn 35 in December.

