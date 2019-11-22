PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Get ready! The sixth annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be rolling through South Florida on Friday, Dec. 13.

Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program.

Our Big Bus Toy Express will run all day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and stop at a neighborhood near you.

Taking the morning show on the road, Eric Yutzy and Jacey Birch get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Louis Aguirre and Kristi Krueger take the wheel and make several stops in Broward County. They'll be joined by Marine Corps servicemen in full dress uniform, a children's choir, holiday characters and many more surprises. The stops will feature entertainment and the opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.

Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected approximately 66,000 brand new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids. Donations are always desperately needed for kids age 12 and up.

The following locations are part of our Big Bus Toy Express schedule for 2019. Make a note of the times and come out to make a difference.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

6-7 a.m.

Tropical Financial Credit Union - Kendall

8857 SW 107th Ave., Ste. 260

Miami, FL 33176

7:30-8:30 a.m.

Walgreens - Doral

9675 NW 41st St.

Doral, FL 33178

305-406-3760

9-10 a.m.

Adrienne Arsht Center - Downtown Miami

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

786-468-2000

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Walgreens - Aventura

18665 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-466-2844

BROWARD COUNTY

Noon-1 p.m.

Walgreens - Pembroke Pines

15911 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

954-450-8896

1:30-2:30 p.m.

A.C. Moore - Davie

4458 Weston Road

Davie, FL 33331

954-248-2724

3-4 p.m.

Walgreens - Davie

3015 S. University Drive

Davie, FL 33328

954-475-9222

4:30-5:30 p.m.

IKEA - Sunrise

151 NW 136th Ave.

Sunrise, FL 33325

954-838-9282, ext. 1336

6-7 p.m.

Tropical Financial Credit Union - Coral Springs

8947 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Coral Springs, FL 33071