Local 10, Big Bus Miami spread holiday cheer
Big Bus Toy Express back on the road Dec. 13
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Get ready! The sixth annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be rolling through South Florida on Friday, Dec. 13.
Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program.
Our Big Bus Toy Express will run all day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and stop at a neighborhood near you.
Taking the morning show on the road, Eric Yutzy and Jacey Birch get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Louis Aguirre and Kristi Krueger take the wheel and make several stops in Broward County. They'll be joined by Marine Corps servicemen in full dress uniform, a children's choir, holiday characters and many more surprises. The stops will feature entertainment and the opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.
Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected approximately 66,000 brand new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids. Donations are always desperately needed for kids age 12 and up.
The following locations are part of our Big Bus Toy Express schedule for 2019. Make a note of the times and come out to make a difference.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
6-7 a.m.
Tropical Financial Credit Union - Kendall
8857 SW 107th Ave., Ste. 260
Miami, FL 33176
7:30-8:30 a.m.
Walgreens - Doral
9675 NW 41st St.
Doral, FL 33178
305-406-3760
9-10 a.m.
Adrienne Arsht Center - Downtown Miami
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
786-468-2000
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Walgreens - Aventura
18665 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180
305-466-2844
BROWARD COUNTY
Noon-1 p.m.
Walgreens - Pembroke Pines
15911 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
954-450-8896
1:30-2:30 p.m.
A.C. Moore - Davie
4458 Weston Road
Davie, FL 33331
954-248-2724
3-4 p.m.
Walgreens - Davie
3015 S. University Drive
Davie, FL 33328
954-475-9222
4:30-5:30 p.m.
IKEA - Sunrise
151 NW 136th Ave.
Sunrise, FL 33325
954-838-9282, ext. 1336
6-7 p.m.
Tropical Financial Credit Union - Coral Springs
8947 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.