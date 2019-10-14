Local 10, Walgreens team up for 'Flu Shot Friday'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - For a fourth consecutive year, Local 10 is teaming up with Walgreens to bring you "Flu Shot Friday."

It's flu season, and Local 10 is encouraging viewers to visit a Walgreens store on Oct. 25, beginning at 7 a.m.

At this event, uninsured and underinsured individuals will be given a flu-shot voucher, allowing them to receive the flu vaccine at no cost. Flu-shot vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

It's also a perfect time for people with health insurance to receive their flu vaccination, too.

The flu-shot vouchers are donated by Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a national program to make flu shots available to those without health insurance coverage or to those who are unable to afford a flu shot.

Each voucher is good for one flu shot at any Walgreens and is subject to the terms and conditions on the voucher. Must be 18 years of age or older to receive a flu shot at Walgreens stores.

"For more than a decade, Walgreens pharmacists have been a trusted and accessible community resource for flu shots and other immunizations," said Georgia Lehoczky, Walgreens regional health director. "Every flu season is unpredictable, which is why an annual flu shot is the first and most important preventive measure to take to protect yourself and those around you throughout the season."

Local 10's Flu Shot Friday is for one day only. No appointment is necessary.

For your convenience, below is a list of Walgreens stores near you providing flu shots, along with full hours of operation.

Broward County

Davie

3015 S. University Drive

Davie, FL 33328

24 hours

Fort Lauderdale

2355 NE 26th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Hallandale Beach

1300 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Hollywood

6817 Taft St.

Hollywood, FL 33024

8 a.m.-midnight

Oakland Park

601 E. Commercial Blvd.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pembroke Pines

15911 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

24 hours

Plantation

1800 N. Nob Hill Road

Plantation, FL 33322

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pompano Beach

3573 N. Federal Highway

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tamarac

6401 W. Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac, FL 33319

8 a.m.-midnight

Miami-Dade County

Doral

9675 NW 41st St.

Doral, FL 33178

24 hours

Hialeah

4895 Palm Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33012

8 a.m.-midnight

Homestead

861 NE 8th St.

Homestead, FL 33030

8 a.m.-midnight

Miami

7910 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33147

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

1695 NW 20th St.

Miami, FL 33142

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Miami Beach

7340 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

17534 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33160

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

North Miami

750 NW 119th St.

North Miami, FL 33168

8 a.m.-midnight

Southwest Miami-Dade

11690 SW 72nd St.

Miami, FL 33173

24 hours

15255 SW 137th Ave.

Miami, FL 33177

24 hours

Monroe County

Key West

2805 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Key West, FL 33040

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

