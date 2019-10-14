Local 10, Walgreens team up for 'Flu Shot Friday'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - For a fourth consecutive year, Local 10 is teaming up with Walgreens to bring you "Flu Shot Friday."
It's flu season, and Local 10 is encouraging viewers to visit a Walgreens store on Oct. 25, beginning at 7 a.m.
At this event, uninsured and underinsured individuals will be given a flu-shot voucher, allowing them to receive the flu vaccine at no cost. Flu-shot vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
It's also a perfect time for people with health insurance to receive their flu vaccination, too.
The flu-shot vouchers are donated by Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a national program to make flu shots available to those without health insurance coverage or to those who are unable to afford a flu shot.
Each voucher is good for one flu shot at any Walgreens and is subject to the terms and conditions on the voucher. Must be 18 years of age or older to receive a flu shot at Walgreens stores.
"For more than a decade, Walgreens pharmacists have been a trusted and accessible community resource for flu shots and other immunizations," said Georgia Lehoczky, Walgreens regional health director. "Every flu season is unpredictable, which is why an annual flu shot is the first and most important preventive measure to take to protect yourself and those around you throughout the season."
Local 10's Flu Shot Friday is for one day only. No appointment is necessary.
For your convenience, below is a list of Walgreens stores near you providing flu shots, along with full hours of operation.
Broward County
Davie
3015 S. University Drive
Davie, FL 33328
24 hours
Fort Lauderdale
2355 NE 26th St.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Hallandale Beach
1300 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Hollywood
6817 Taft St.
Hollywood, FL 33024
8 a.m.-midnight
Oakland Park
601 E. Commercial Blvd.
Oakland Park, FL 33334
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pembroke Pines
15911 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
24 hours
Plantation
1800 N. Nob Hill Road
Plantation, FL 33322
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pompano Beach
3573 N. Federal Highway
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Tamarac
6401 W. Commercial Blvd.
Tamarac, FL 33319
8 a.m.-midnight
Miami-Dade County
Doral
9675 NW 41st St.
Doral, FL 33178
24 hours
Hialeah
4895 Palm Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33012
8 a.m.-midnight
Homestead
861 NE 8th St.
Homestead, FL 33030
8 a.m.-midnight
Miami
7910 NW 27th Ave.
Miami, FL 33147
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
1695 NW 20th St.
Miami, FL 33142
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Miami Beach
7340 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
17534 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33160
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
North Miami
750 NW 119th St.
North Miami, FL 33168
8 a.m.-midnight
Southwest Miami-Dade
11690 SW 72nd St.
Miami, FL 33173
24 hours
15255 SW 137th Ave.
Miami, FL 33177
24 hours
Monroe County
Key West
2805 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
Key West, FL 33040
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
