U.S. soldiers in Iraq: We miss Todd Tongen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A U.S. Army serviceman sent a message to Local 10 News Tuesday saying that "the U.S. Army here in Iraq" was feeling the pain of Todd Tongen's death.

Alexander Gonzalez, who is serving in Iraq, also said he wanted his family and everyone in the newsroom to know that during their time off overseas they enjoyed watching the news with Tongen.

"We feel your pain," Gonzalez said, adding that they were hoping to invite Tongen to have Thanksgiving dinner with them in Iraq this year.

The veteran Local 10 News anchor was found dead on Monday morning at his home in Broward County's Southwest Ranches. Detectives said they didn't suspect foul play, but they were still investigating what caused his death. He was 56.

Gonzalez's message is one of the many heartfelt gestures of support. As news of the beloved journalist's death was published by the British Daily Mail, People Magazine and even the New York City's Epoch Times and New York Post, the heartfelt messages poured in

Tongen's knack for quirky features during his nearly three decades with Local 10 News didn't go unnoticed. He received the Associated Press Award and an Emmy Award and was recognized for his community service in South Florida.

Tongen is survived by his wife, Karen, and his two sons, Tyler and Ryker. The funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.