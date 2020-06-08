This Week in South Florida Podcast - June 7, 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Latoya Ratliff, a South Florida protestor that was hit by apparent rubber bullet, Ruban Roberts, president of the Miami-Dade County branch of the NAACP, South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl, Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones and Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak join the This Week in South Florida podcast.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android