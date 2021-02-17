74ºF

Ad

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 14, 2021

Daniel Perez, Gary Farmer, Eric Knowles, Barron Channer, Jason Smith and Bruce Rogow join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: News, Local, This Week in South Florida, Politics
This Week In South Florida (Full Episode): Feb. 23, 2020
This Week In South Florida (Full Episode): Feb. 23, 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Gienna Milberg are joined by Florida state lawmakers Daniel Perez and Gary Farmer, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce President Eric Knowles, Broward County businessman Barron Channer, Department of Equity and Inclusion Director Jason Smith, and South Florida constitutional law attorney Bruce Rogow.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: