This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 21, 2021

Richard Clements, Dan Gelber, Gary Farmer, Carlos Gimenez and Art Acevedo join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

This Week In South Florida: Feb. 2 (Full Episode)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Florida state Senator Gary Farmer, Rep. Carlos Gimenez and new Miami police chief Art Acevedo.

