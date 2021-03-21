This Week in South Florida: Richard Clements and Dan Gelber

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A State of Emergency was declared in Miami Beach as Spring Break crowds continue to overwhelm and defy law enforcement.

Crime and sporadic violence has broken out night after night and leaders have now imposed an early evening curfew and closed the causeways to clear people from South Beach.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.