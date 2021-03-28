photo
This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 28, 2021

Stephen Johnson, Glendon Hall, Jason Pizzo and Juan Fernandez-Barquin join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Joining hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on the This Week in South Florida podcast are Stephen Johnson, chair of Miami-Dade County’s Black Advisory Board, and Glendon Hall, chair of Miami Beach’s Black Affairs Advisory Committee, as well as state lawmakers Sen. Jason Pizzo and Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

