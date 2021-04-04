This Week in South Florida: Dr. Shamarial Roberson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Starting on Monday, every Florida adult will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a hopeful development that comes at a time of spiking variants and concerns of a new surge.

This comes as the state goes on the offensive against reports that the Covid death rates are being undercounted.

Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Deputy Secretary for the Florida Department of Health joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

