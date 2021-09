Host Michael Putney leads discussions with analysts and experts about a variety of current events and issues affecting South Florida.

We begin today with the growing migrant crisis at the southern border and its ties to South Florida.

Close to 15,000 people, most of them from Haiti, are clustered at the border near Del Rio, Texas waiting for a chance to legally enter the United States.

Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg will discuss the crisis at the border and what needs to happen with Congressman Carlos Gimenez, a Haitian-American leader, and an immigration attorney.