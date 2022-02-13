PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome new Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, new Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, President of the United Teachers of Dade Karla Hernandez Mats and Anna Fusco is president of the Broward Teachers Union, and Michael Womack of Equality Florida.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 13, 2022
Jose Dotres, Vickie Cartwright, Karla Hernandez-Mats, Anna Fusco and Michael Womack join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.