PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg is joined by Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Broward Elections Supervisor Joe Scott.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: May 1, 2022
Joege Mas, Manny Diaz Jr. and Joe Scott join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 3, 2022
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Broward County Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, state Rep. Kelly Skidmore and state Rep. Tom Fabricio.