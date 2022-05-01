79º

This Week in South Florida Podcast: May 1, 2022

Joege Mas, Manny Diaz Jr. and Joe Scott join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg is joined by Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Broward Elections Supervisor Joe Scott.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

