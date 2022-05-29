This Week in South Florida: Christine Hunschofsky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s newest school safety bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk last week.

Pure coincidence it comes the same week the nation once again rages after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were massacred in Uvalde, Texas.

The police response remains under scrutiny as President Biden is set to travel to the small Texas town on Sunday.

In Florida, the school safety bills passed both the House and Senate unanimously in February and March, and now waits for the governor’s signature.

State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky was one of those who delivered the bill in the house. She is a Democrat from Parkland, where she was mayor when the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School happened in February of 2018.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.