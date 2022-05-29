84º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Christine Hunschofsky

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
Florida’s newest school safety bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk last week.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s newest school safety bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk last week.

Pure coincidence it comes the same week the nation once again rages after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were massacred in Uvalde, Texas.

The police response remains under scrutiny as President Biden is set to travel to the small Texas town on Sunday.

In Florida, the school safety bills passed both the House and Senate unanimously in February and March, and now waits for the governor’s signature.

State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky was one of those who delivered the bill in the house. She is a Democrat from Parkland, where she was mayor when the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School happened in February of 2018.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter