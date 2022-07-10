87º

This Week in South Florida: July 10, 2022 episode

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Watch This Week In South Florida's July 10 episode with Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida’s guests on Sunday discuss access to abortion in Florida, upcoming elections, and the political situation in Cuba.

Tewannah Aman, the Broward Right to Life’s executive director, and Mayte Canino, a deputy organizer for Planned Parenthood, discussed their views on abortion.

The other guests were Joe Scott, the Broward supervisor of elections; Salomé García Bacallao, a coordinator for Justicia 11J; and Michael J. Bustamante, a University of Miami associate professor.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email