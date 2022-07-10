This Week in South Florida: July 10, 2022 episode

Watch This Week In South Florida's July 10 episode with Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida’s guests on Sunday discuss access to abortion in Florida, upcoming elections, and the political situation in Cuba.

Tewannah Aman, the Broward Right to Life’s executive director, and Mayte Canino, a deputy organizer for Planned Parenthood, discussed their views on abortion.

The other guests were Joe Scott, the Broward supervisor of elections; Salomé García Bacallao, a coordinator for Justicia 11J; and Michael J. Bustamante, a University of Miami associate professor.