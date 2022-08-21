This Week in South Florida: Ashley Gnatt

State Rep. James Bush's primary challenger is Miami attorney Ashley Gantt, a first time candidate with the support of prominent state Democrats.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’re incumbent and when you hold an elective office, the chances are generally good that you’ll keep it, unless you do something that angers your constituents.

South Florida veteran State Rep. James Bush, a Democrat, finds himself in the crosshairs of his own state party, because he has crossed party lines on some social and school issues to vote with Republicans.

His primary challenger is Miami attorney Ashley Gantt, a first time candidate with the support of prominent state Democrats.

Bush declined to join This Week in South Florida as he is a pastor and has other Sunday obligations.

Gnatt was able to discuss the upcoming election with TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.