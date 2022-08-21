87º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Ashley Gnatt

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County
State Rep. James Bush's primary challenger is Miami attorney Ashley Gantt, a first time candidate with the support of prominent state Democrats.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When you’re incumbent and when you hold an elective office, the chances are generally good that you’ll keep it, unless you do something that angers your constituents.

South Florida veteran State Rep. James Bush, a Democrat, finds himself in the crosshairs of his own state party, because he has crossed party lines on some social and school issues to vote with Republicans.

His primary challenger is Miami attorney Ashley Gantt, a first time candidate with the support of prominent state Democrats.

Bush declined to join This Week in South Florida as he is a pastor and has other Sunday obligations.

Gnatt was able to discuss the upcoming election with TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter