This Week in South Florida: Laurie Rich Levinson and Debra Hixon

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Florida grand jury report, years in the making, examined school safety, the spending for it and why progress is lost in bureaucracy.

The report names names, makes a case for incompetence, deceit and public propaganda to cover it up. Several county districts are included, including Miami-Dade, but the Broward School District received the biggest focus and the most criticism.

Two Broward School Board members joined This Week in South Florida to discuss, one who is accused of incompetence and neglect in the grand jury report and one who is not.

Laurie Rich Levinson chairs the Broward School Board, has served on the board for 12 years, and is named and blamed that report.

Debra Hixon was elected to the board in 2020. She lost her husband, Chris, the Athletic Director at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High, in the mass shooting there four years ago.

Plans for TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to speak to the board members together were changed after Levinson’s attorney said doing so may be a violation of the Sunshine Law, so they spoke in separate segments.

