This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The primary election is just nine days away, but voters are already casting their ballots by mail and at early-voting locations.

In Miami-Dade County, one of the most closely-watched races is for the County Commission in District 6, which takes in West Miami and suburban areas down to South Miami, as well as Miami International Airport and the Melreese Golf Course where the city of Miami wants to build a soccer stadium and office complex.

This district has been represented for more than 20 years by Rebecca Sosa, but she’s term limited.

Four candidates have stepped forward to claim the seat.

The candidates are Jorge Fors, a Coral Gables Commissioner, Daniel Fernandez, a software company owner and member of the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee; Victor Vazquez, a member of the Miami Springs City Council and longtime educator, and Kevin Marino Cabrera, a Coral Gables marketing executive who was the Florida campaign director for Donald Trump two years ago.

This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney spoke with two of the four candidates, one at a time, on Sunday morning’s show. Unfortunately, Cabrera did not respond to Local 10 News’ phone calls or e-mails, so he couldn’t be included in the discussions, and Fernandez agreed to join the show but cancelled at the last minute.