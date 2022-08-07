This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo

Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key.

The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.

Signs are that a shelter there is a non-starter, but what a way to get the attention to the dangers of street encampments that one commissioner was looking for.

That commissioner is Joe Carollo, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.