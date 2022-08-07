84º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Miami, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key.

The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.

Signs are that a shelter there is a non-starter, but what a way to get the attention to the dangers of street encampments that one commissioner was looking for.

That commissioner is Joe Carollo, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

