This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and Anika Omphroy

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County, Palm Beach County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The battle for the Broward and Palm Beach County congressional seat is becoming one of the nastiest on record.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack won the District 20 seat, succeeding the late congressman Alcee Hastings, by just five votes.

Now former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, the candidate who lost that election, is trying again in a bruising rematch that involves lawsuits and allegations of corruption.

But there is an added extra this time. Another Democrat is running in the primary, current State Rep. Anika Omphroy.

All three candidates joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and the full video can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

