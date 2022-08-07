This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and Anika Omphroy

The battle for the Broward and Palm Beach County congressional seat is becoming one of the nastiest on record.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack won the District 20 seat, succeeding the late congressman Alcee Hastings, by just five votes.

Now former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, the candidate who lost that election, is trying again in a bruising rematch that involves lawsuits and allegations of corruption.

But there is an added extra this time. Another Democrat is running in the primary, current State Rep. Anika Omphroy.

