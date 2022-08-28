PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcomed newly appointed Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Parkland parent and activist Tony Montalto and Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: August 28, 2022
Kevin Tynan, Rosalind Osgood, Tony Montalto and Neil Volz join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.