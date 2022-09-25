This Week in South Florida: Oren Sellstorm

The growing debate over the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to profile and relocate migrants from the southern border to other cities as a hedge against them coming to Florida has gotten more complicated than the headlines may indicate.

The latest of lawsuit filings is by State Sen. Jason Pizzo.

DeSantis has defended not only the relocation plan but the way it is being carried out.

The first federal lawsuit filed last week by immigrant advocates in Massachusetts accuses the state, the governor and the Department of Transportation, which administers the funding, of coercing, misleading and discriminating against the migrants for their trips.

