PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene Garcia, Broward School Board candidates Donna Korn and Allen Zeman and Florida District 106 seat candidates Jordan Leonard and Fabian Basabe.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 30, 2022
Rene Garcia, Donna Korn, Allen Zeman, Jordan Leonard and Fabian Basabe join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 9, 2022
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Congressman Carlos Gimenez, State Sen. Jason Pizzo, Broward Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, Congressional candidate Christine Olivo, and state congressional candidate Adam Benna.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 16, 2022
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by attorney and legal analyst Gail Levine, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, congressional candidate Joe Budd, congressional candidate Robert Asencio and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres.