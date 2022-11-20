73º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: November 20, 2022

Carlos Gimenez, Sarah Leonardi, Kevin Tynan and Ken Russell join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Michael Putney welcomes Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Broward School Board members Sarah Leonardi and Kevin Tynan and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

