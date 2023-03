Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo presides over half the GOP supermajority in the state.

They are already voting through plans that alter the landscape of education, gun culture, housing and public safety.

This is all while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to head toward the Presidential campaign trail.

