This Week in South Florida: John Herbst

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The crown prince of the soccer world, Lionel Messi confirmed he is taking his talents to South Beach and joining the MLS.

He’s coming to play for Inter Miami CF, but really at the moment, Fort Lauderdale, where the team plays while their new home stadium at Miami Freedom Park comes to fruition.

Ticket prices jumped for games starting next month, as the South Florida sports industry high-fived the possibilities of soccer stardom, and that included Fort Lauderdale officials who are also in a bit of a standoff with the team.

Team owners, soccer superstar David Beckham and Miami billionaire businessman Jorge Mas haven’t paid more than a million in permitting fees or fulfilled a promise to build a public park at the stadium, so they city took back some of the parking.

John Herbst is the city commissioner for the district that includes Inter Miami home DRV PNK Stadium. He inherited the years-long dealings when he was elected last fall, and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss.