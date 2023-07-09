This Week in South Florida: Stacey Ritter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Of the hundreds of new laws on the books in the last few months, the ones that go to what’s called the culture wars have been getting almost all the attention, in and out of Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign for president only supercharged that attention.

In May, the NAACP put out a national travel advisory, organizers said in protest, over what they called anti-civil-rights moves like restrictions on African American history lessons and diversity training.

That advisory was cited by at least one group, AParent Miracles Foundation, which decided not to bring its repeat business, its annual event, to Broward County this year.

That organization is one of ten now on a spreadsheet of groups who are taking their convention business elsewhere.

It was compiled by Stacey Ritter, the President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, Broward County’s official tourism marketing agency.

