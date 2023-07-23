91º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: July 23, 2023

Marc Caputo, Nancy Ancrum, Stephen Hunter Johnson, Ed Pozzuoli, Wayne Golding and Jane Gilbert join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes national political reporter Marc Caputo, Miami Harald editorial page editor Nancy Ancrum, attorney Stephen Hunter Johnson, Ed Pozzuoli, chair of the Broward County GOP, attorney Wayne Golding and Miami-Dade Chief Heat Officer Jane Gilbert.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter