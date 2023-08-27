86º

This Week in South Florida Podcast: August 27, 2023

Carlos Martinez, Dennis Ward, Rafael Yaniz, Melba Pearson, Tom Hudson and Marc Caputo join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade County public defender Carlos Martinez, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, attorney Rafael Yaniz, former prosecutor Melba Pearson, journalist Tom Hudson and journalist Marc Caputo.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

