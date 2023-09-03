This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been nearly a week since a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter fell out of the sky in a catastrophe that killed a Fire Rescue Captain on board and a woman who was sleeping in her apartment below.

The demand for answers was immediate, and there are no answers yet, now until federal investigators complete their painstaking work.

But as disasters so often do, this one prompted the kind of public scrutiny that unearths context and brings up questions.

In this case, that includes a past report about, and the current workload of, the BSO airfleet and those first responders aboard.

The Broward County Commission is headed into budget this week, and this will certainly be front and center.

