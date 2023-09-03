85º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been nearly a week since a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter fell out of the sky in a catastrophe that killed a Fire Rescue Captain on board and a woman who was sleeping in her apartment below.

The demand for answers was immediate, and there are no answers yet, now until federal investigators complete their painstaking work.

But as disasters so often do, this one prompted the kind of public scrutiny that unearths context and brings up questions.

In this case, that includes a past report about, and the current workload of, the BSO airfleet and those first responders aboard.

The Broward County Commission is headed into budget this week, and this will certainly be front and center.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher will be presiding over that meeting. He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter