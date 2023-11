PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida State Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Florida State Rep. Michael Gottlieb, Florida International University students Carlton Gillespie and Tania Jimenez, and University of Miami students Melanie Lowe and Regina Potenza.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.