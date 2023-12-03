This Week in South Florida: Evan Piper

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A South Florida election coming up on Tuesday is the race for mayor of North Miami Beach.

The small city with big drama and dysfunction makes what’s happening there so relevant to everyone in South Florida where governments may operate without enough attention from residents.

This week, just days away from that vote, Local 10 News found the election and the candidates running were pretty much a mystery to potential voters.

The two mayoral candidates are Evan Piper and Paule Villard, both former commissioners vying to step into the role.

Villard has never responded to Local 10 calls or invitations to be interviewed, not for this episode of TWISF and not for anything else during the past.

Piper, on the other hand, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss the election, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.