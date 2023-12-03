This Week in South Florida: Roger Tovar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought what may be an unprecedented public statement from Florida International University’s board chair and its president, ahead of a student government resolution vote.

That student document calls for a ceasefire by Israel in its war against terrorists, and uses loaded language like oppression, regime and genocide.

It suggests the university’s statements last month standing against Hamas and terror, and with all people who stand against terrorism, were not enough.

That student government resolution has a committee process to go through before it’s signed, but the public preview of it raised serious concerns in the community, enough to prompt FIU’s president and board chair to get out in front of it.

FIU Board of Trustees Chair Roger Tovar joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.